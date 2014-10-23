SAO PAULO Oct 23 Players with Brazilian top flight clubs Corinthians and Vitoria could not wash or shower after a match at a stadium used for the World Cup finals because the water system had broken down, red-faced officials admitted on Thursday.

"The match ended and there was no water in the toilets, no water in the dressing rooms," Victoria manager Ney Franco told globoesporte.com, one of Brazil's biggest sports portals.

"The players haven't taken a shower. Vitoria were treated as practically an amateur side inside the stadium."

Officials in Cuiaba, where four matches were played during the World Cup at the Arena Pantanal, confirmed the complaints but could not explain how such basic problems have occurred just months after the $200 million stadium was inaugurated.

The 41,000-capacity ground is one of the 12 that were built or renovated for the World Cup and one of four, along with Brasilia, Manaus and Natal, considered a white elephant because it is located in a city with no major football teams.

The city rents the stadium to bigger clubs but only 6,407 paid to watch the match that Corinthians won 2-1 to move into third spot.

