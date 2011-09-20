RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 Brazilian construction workers ended on Tuesday a week-long strike at the Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, one of the 2014 World Cup stadiums.

The Minas Gerais state government said in a statement that union and representatives from the construction company had signed an agreement at the city's labour tribunal.

The strike, which coincided with an inspection by President Dilma Rousseff last Friday, was called because the union said an agreement to end a previous strike in June was not being honoured.

Despite the strike, work at the Mineirao, which could stage the opening World Cup game, is on schedule.

Tuesday's announcement came one day after workers involved in rebuilding Rio de Janeiro's Maracana also ended a stoppage that had lasted three weeks.

Brazil has been dogged by worries over slow preparations for the tournament although stadiums are not the main headache.

The real concern is the state of the airports in a country where road journeys, the only alternative, can take several days.

Urban transport projects are also struggling to get off the ground.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez.)

