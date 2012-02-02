Feb 1 Construction workers' strikes at
Brazil's World Cup venues continue to plague preparations for
the 2014 showpiece with the northeastern city of Salvador hit by
a stoppage in demand of improved wages on Wednesday.
The Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador is also short-listed as a
venue for the Confederations Cup, a World Cup dress rehearsal
held a year before the finals, and needs to be ready in good
time for the June 2013 tournament.
FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke praised Salvador on
their preparations only two weeks ago on a tour of Brazil, but
workers are unhappy with deals made between venue cities and the
consortiums building or refurbishing World Cup stadiums.
The Brasilia, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro venues were
all hit by strikes earlier in their preparations.
In Recife, another World Cup host city in the state of
Pernambuco, workers have been on strike for a week despite the
building consortium's claims that wages are up to date as agreed
by both parties and that annual pay negotiations are not due
until August.
"The stoppage, considered illegal by the Arena Pernambuco
Consortium, has been compromising the works schedule since last
Wednesday," the consortium said in a statement.
Meetings between workers' leaders and consortium managers
have failed to reach agreement.
The participation of Salvador and Recife in the
Confederations Cup is subject to approval by world soccer
governing body FIFA and Brazil's local organising committee. The
decision is scheduled to fall in June.
Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza have
already been confirmed for the eight-nation tournament in 2013,
which involves the champions of FIFA's six confederations, plus
hosts Brazil and reigning World Cup holders Spain.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil in Sao Paulo; Writing by Rex Gowar
in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)