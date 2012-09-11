SOFIA, Sept 11 Stanislav Manolev scored his second goal in the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign as Bulgaria laboured to a 1-0 win over Armenia in a Group B match on Tuesday featuring three red cards.

The only goal came two minutes before the interval when Manolev, who also struck in Friday's 2-2 draw at home to Italy, turned in a cross from captain Ivelin Popov who had dribbled past 39-year-old right back Sargis Hovsepyan.

Bulgaria almost doubled their lead in added time as substitute Dimitar Rangelov was thwarted by advancing Armenia goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky.

Earlier, a dozen players were involved in a 73rd-minute fracas during which Bulgaria's Svetoslav Dyakov was shown a second yellow card and Armenia substitute Marcos Pinheiro was also sent off.

Armenia, who rarely looked like scoring, finished the game with nine men after Gevorg Gazaryan was dismissed for pushing a ball boy in the 77th minute.

Bulgaria, who have four points from two games, host Denmark in their next qualifier on Oct. 12 while Armenia (three points) entertain Italy. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Tony Jimenez)