SOFIA, Sept 11 Stanislav Manolev scored his
second goal in the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign as
Bulgaria laboured to a 1-0 win over Armenia in a Group B match
on Tuesday featuring three red cards.
The only goal came two minutes before the interval when
Manolev, who also struck in Friday's 2-2 draw at home to Italy,
turned in a cross from captain Ivelin Popov who had dribbled
past 39-year-old right back Sargis Hovsepyan.
Bulgaria almost doubled their lead in added time as
substitute Dimitar Rangelov was thwarted by advancing Armenia
goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky.
Earlier, a dozen players were involved in a 73rd-minute
fracas during which Bulgaria's Svetoslav Dyakov was shown a
second yellow card and Armenia substitute Marcos Pinheiro was
also sent off.
Armenia, who rarely looked like scoring, finished the game
with nine men after Gevorg Gazaryan was dismissed for pushing a
ball boy in the 77th minute.
Bulgaria's current team are a long way from the one that
reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals in the United States but
recent performances have shown signs of promise.
"I expected to win six points from our first two qualifiers
and I think we deserved to have six points because we played
very well," said Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev.
"But don't get me wrong, nothing has changed and Italy
remain favourites for the first place.
"I'm pleased with today's victory," Penev added. "Armenia
are a tough and well-organised team. They're really fast with
the ball and they can be very dangerous."
Bulgaria, who have four points from two games, host Denmark
in their next qualifier on Oct. 12 while Armenia (three points)
entertain Italy.
"I would like to apologise for my players' behaviour and for
Gazaryan's reaction," Armenia coach Vardan Minasyan said. "We
came here to win but we're nervous and we made mistakes."
