SOFIA Oct 12 Ten-man Bulgaria held on to earn a 1-1 draw with Denmark in a tense 2014 World Cup Group B qualifier on Friday but missed the chance of going level on points with leaders Italy.

Bulgaria, missing four first-choice players due to injury or suspension, took the lead after seven minutes when Dimitar Rangelov headed home from close range from Ivan Bandalovski's right wing cross.

The match turned sour for the home side in the 26th minute when right back Bandalovski, deputizing for suspended Veselin Minev, was shown a straight red card after a dangerous tackle on Daniel Wass.

Striker Nicklas Bendtner rose to head home a high looping cross from Michael Krohn-Dehli to haul Denmark level five minutes before the interval.

Denmark stepped up a gear after the break but a strong performance by keeper Nikolay Mihaylov denied efforts by substitute Andreas Cornelius and Christian Eriksen, who also hit the bar with a long-distance shot.

Bulgaria gradually gained in confidence and spurned a couple of scoring opportunities with keeper Stephan Andersen parrying Nikolay Bodurov's header while substitute Alexander Tonev blasted just over the bar.

Italy, who beat Armenia 3-1 earlier on Friday, top the table with seven points, followed by Bulgaria on five. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)