SOFIA Oct 12 Ten-man Bulgaria held on to earn a 1-1 draw with Denmark in a tense 2014 World Cup Group B qualifier on Friday but missed the chance of going level on points with leaders Italy.

Bulgaria, missing four first-choice players due to injury or suspension, took the lead after seven minutes when Dimitar Rangelov headed home from close range from Ivan Bandalovski's right wing cross.

The match turned sour for the home side in the 26th minute when right back Bandalovski, deputizing for suspended Veselin Minev, was shown a straight red card after a dangerous tackle on Daniel Wass.

Striker Nicklas Bendtner rose to head home a high looping cross from Michael Krohn-Dehli to haul Denmark level five minutes before the interval.

Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev was unhappy with the officiating.

"I don't like to comment on the refereeing but I should say that the referees spoiled the party tonight," Penev told a news conference. "I don't think the referees were up to a match of this size.

"There's no way for Denmark to get a point if we're 11 on the field, I'm 1000 percent sure about that. We're the better team even when we're with 10 players and I'm disappointed because we lost two points.

"I just wanted to play 11 against 11 but the three referees mocked us. I just can't accept such a big difference in their criteria."

Denmark stepped up a gear after the break but a strong performance by keeper Nikolay Mihaylov denied efforts by substitute Andreas Cornelius and Christian Eriksen, who also hit the bar with a long-distance shot.

Bulgaria gradually gained in confidence and spurned a couple of scoring opportunities with keeper Stephan Andersen parrying Nikolay Bodurov's header while substitute Alexander Tonev blasted just over the bar.

"There was only one team on the field in the first 30 minutes," said Denmark coach Morten Olsen.

"Bulgaria were very aggressive and they played with a lot of confidence.

"It's probably not a bad result for us but we played like we didn't want to win. There's only one team who wanted to win today."

Italy, who beat Armenia 3-1 earlier on Friday, top the table with seven points from three games, followed by Bulgaria on five.

On Tuesday, Italy host Denmark while Bulgaria travel to Czech Republic, who are third on four points from two matches, for their first away game. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)