(Adds details)
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, Sept 7 Italy striker Pablo Osvaldo struck
twice in four first-half minutes but they still had to settle
for a 2-2 draw away to Bulgaria in their opening World Cup
qualifier on Friday.
Stanislav Manolev had given the hosts the lead before
Osvaldo's double put Italy ahead and it was left to Bulgaria's
lively midfielder Milanov to earn a share of the points with a
goal midway through the second half of the Group B clash.
The Bulgarians, who failed to score in their four home Euro
2012 qualifiers, almost went ahead when defender Ivan Ivanov's
curling shot from Emil Gargorov's free kick forced a spectacular
save by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
The hosts continued to press forward and took a deserved
lead when Manolev gave Buffon no chance with a stunning 30-metre
drive on the half-hour at the half-empty Vasil Levski stadium.
But Italy, who switched to a 3-5-2 formation, responded with
Argentine-born striker Osvaldo scoring twice before halftime.
The AS Roma player, who was not part of the Italy squad at
Euro 2012 where they lost in the final, netted from close range
in the 36th minute from the unmarked Claudio Marchisio's clever
assist to level the scores with Italy's first shot on goal.
Osvaldo, who got his chance with Antonio Cassano off form
and Mario Balotelli suffering from an eye complaint, gave the
Azzurri the lead when his header deflected off Ivan Ivanov to
leave keeper Nikolay Mihaylov stranded before the break.
Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov blasted a diagonal shot just
wide two minutes before halftime while Mihaylov parried a
thunderous Osvaldo drive from the edge of the area at the other
end, denying the Italian his first international hat-trick.
The visitors began the second half with more confidence and
Sebastian Giovinco forced another superb save from Mihaylov.
But the home side responded and Milanov made it 2-2 with a
fine shot from 10 metres following a right-wing cross from
substitute Iliyan Mitsanski after 66 minutes.
Bulgaria could have snatched victory in the 74th minute but
Buffon pulled off a great save, instinctively palming a Manolev
effort over the bar.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Ken Ferris)