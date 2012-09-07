(Adds details)

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Sept 7 Italy striker Pablo Osvaldo struck twice in four first-half minutes but they still had to settle for a 2-2 draw away to Bulgaria in their opening World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Stanislav Manolev had given the hosts the lead before Osvaldo's double put Italy ahead and it was left to Bulgaria's lively midfielder Milanov to earn a share of the points with a goal midway through the second half of the Group B clash.

The Bulgarians, who failed to score in their four home Euro 2012 qualifiers, almost went ahead when defender Ivan Ivanov's curling shot from Emil Gargorov's free kick forced a spectacular save by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The hosts continued to press forward and took a deserved lead when Manolev gave Buffon no chance with a stunning 30-metre drive on the half-hour at the half-empty Vasil Levski stadium.

But Italy, who switched to a 3-5-2 formation, responded with Argentine-born striker Osvaldo scoring twice before halftime.

The AS Roma player, who was not part of the Italy squad at Euro 2012 where they lost in the final, netted from close range in the 36th minute from the unmarked Claudio Marchisio's clever assist to level the scores with Italy's first shot on goal.

Osvaldo, who got his chance with Antonio Cassano off form and Mario Balotelli suffering from an eye complaint, gave the Azzurri the lead when his header deflected off Ivan Ivanov to leave keeper Nikolay Mihaylov stranded before the break.

Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov blasted a diagonal shot just wide two minutes before halftime while Mihaylov parried a thunderous Osvaldo drive from the edge of the area at the other end, denying the Italian his first international hat-trick.

The visitors began the second half with more confidence and Sebastian Giovinco forced another superb save from Mihaylov.

But the home side responded and Milanov made it 2-2 with a fine shot from 10 metres following a right-wing cross from substitute Iliyan Mitsanski after 66 minutes.

Bulgaria could have snatched victory in the 74th minute but Buffon pulled off a great save, instinctively palming a Manolev effort over the bar. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Ken Ferris)