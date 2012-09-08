SOFIA, Sept 8 Bulgaria's combative 2-2 draw against Italy in their opening World Cup qualifier can inspire them to end their long wait for an appearance at a major tournament, coach Luboslav Penev said.

Penev, who took charge after the qualifying campaign for Euro 2012 ended in failure, knows his main task is to revitalise a flagging squad and try to qualify for Euro 2016.

But the former Valencia and Atletico Madrid striker feels that Bulgaria, who have failed to qualify for a major tournament since Euro 2004, have a chance to play in Brazil in two years.

"Why not? (reaching the 2014 finals)," Penev said.

"I'm a perfectionist, I have set high goals and we work hard to achieve them."

Bulgaria's last appearance at the World Cup finals was in France in 1998.

"The results are important for us, we must win our games," said Penev. "It didn't happen against Italy and I have to accept we only got a point.

"Now we look ahead. We must continue and play against Armenia (on Tuesday) the same way. It's very important to repeat our solid performance against Armenia."

Bulgaria, who failed to score in their four home Euro 2012 qualifiers, produced a fine attacking display against Italy in the Group B match that belied their defensive reputation.

Speedy Stanislav Manolev, scorer of the first goal against Italy, and captain Ivelin Popov were a constant menace to the Azzuri on the flanks while Bulgaria, playing without a typical centre forward, managed 18 shots during the game.

"We totally outplayed Italy and created much more scoring opportunities," added Penev. "And we know that if we continue creating chances, we'll score goals."

For the first time in the past two decades, Bulgaria relied on home-based midfielders only, with Penev including Ludogorets' Svetoslav Dyakov, Litex Lovech's Georgi Milanov and Levski Sofia's Vladimir Gadzhev in the starting line-up.

"We're better organised but we lacked a little more persistence," said Penev. "We know we're going in the right direction. We're smarter on the field, the players showed tactical discipline and followed the instructions."

"We are an intelligent team. The boys are absolutely aware of their tasks." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)