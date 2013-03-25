SOFIA, March 25 Midfielder Stanislav Manolev has been declared fit for Bulgaria's World Cup qualifier in Denmark on Tuesday, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Fulham right back, who plays in midfield for Bulgaria, missed his team's resounding 6-0 win over Malta on Friday due to a thigh injury and his return will boost Luboslav Penev's side who are still unbeaten in the qualifying campaign.

"I'm 100 percent fit and I feel perfect," Manolev, who has scored twice in the campaign, against Italy and Armenia, told reporters. "We're going to Denmark to collect another three points."

Bulgaria will be without defender Yordan Minev, who was suspended after picking up his second yellow card against Malta but battling midfielder Svetoslav Dyakov will return after suspension.

Bulgaria are second in Group B with nine points from five matches, one point behind Italy, who have played one game less. Denmark, who beat Czech Republic 3-0 on Friday, are third with five points from four matches. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)