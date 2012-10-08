(Updates with Bandalovski and Venkov called into squad)

SOFIA Oct 8 Bulgaria defender Veselin Minev has been banned for two matches by FIFA for his role in a fracas during his team's 1-0 win over Armenia in a World Cup qualifier on Sept. 11, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.

Left back Minev, who escaped unpunished in a tense game featuring three red cards, was also fined 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,500) by soccer's world governing body.

The suspension means that Minev, who turns 32 on Sunday and plays for Turkish club Antalyaspor, will miss Bulgaria's qualifiers against Denmark on Friday and away to Czech Republic four days later.

Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev, who will also have to manage without suspended midfielder Svetoslav Dyakov, c alled up CSKA Sofia defenders Ivan Bandalovski and Mihail Venkov as replacements.

Bandalovski last played for Bulgaria in their 1-0 win over Cyprus in a friendly in August while Venkov has been called up for the first time since Penev took over last November.

Bulgaria have enjoyed a solid start to their qualifying campaign, drawing 2-2 at home with Euro 2012 runners-up Italy and beating Armenia 1-0 to lie second in Group B with four points, level with leaders Italy. ($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)