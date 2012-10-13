SOFIA Oct 13 Denmark are to complain to FIFA over alleged racist chants directed at defender Patrick Mtliga during their 2014 World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia on Friday, the Danish FA (DBU) said.

"We will not tolerate racist abuse at our players," DBU spokesman Lars Berendt told Bulgarian state television BNT1 on Saturday.

"We know that the referees and the match delegate are familiar with the chanting and expect FIFA to take action."

A number of home supporters allegedly aimed monkey chants at Mtliga who came on as a second-half substitute at the Vasil Levski national stadium in the 1-1 Group D draw.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) were fined 40,000 euros ($51,900) by UEFA for racist abuse by fans in their Euro 2012 qualifier against England in September, 2011. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)