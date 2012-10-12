Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Bulgaria 1 Denmark 1 - World Cup qualifying Group B result.
In Sofia
Scorers:
Bulgaria: Dimitar Rangelov 7
Denmark: Nicklas Bendtner 40
Red card: Ivan Bandalovski (Bulgaria) 26
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Tony Chapron (France) (Editing by Toby Davis)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.