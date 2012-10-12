Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
(Adds teams) Oct 12 Bulgaria 1 Denmark 1 - World Cup qualifying Group B result In Sofia Scorers: Bulgaria: Dimitar Rangelov 7 Denmark: Nicklas Bendtner 40 Halftime: 1-1 Red card: Ivan Bandalovski (Bulgaria) 26 Teams: Bulgaria: 13-Nikolay Mihaylov; 11-Ivan Bandalovski, 5-Nikolay Bodurov, 15-Ivan Ivanov, 6-Yordan Minev, 18-Vladimir Gadzhev, 22-Georgi Iliev (16-Iliya Milanov 35), 2-Stanislav Manolev, 17-Georgi Milanov, 9-Ivelin Popov (10-Valeri Bojinov 85), 8-Dimitar Rangelov (20-Alexander Tonev 61) Denmark: 1-Stephan Andersen; 2-Tomas Kristensen (21-Andreas Cornelius 36), 3-Simon Kjaer, 4-Daniel Agger, 5-Daniel Wass (23-Patrick Mtliga 54), 6-Lars Jakobsen, 7-William Kvist, 8-Christian Eriksen (19-Jacob Poulsen 90+2), 9-Michael Krohn-Dehli, 10-Dennis Rommedhal, 11-Nicklas Bendtner Referee: Tony Chapron (France) (Compiled by Angel Krasimirov)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
