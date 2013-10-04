SOFIA Oct 4 Bulgaria named uncapped midfielder Simeon Slavchev in their 26-man squad on Friday for World Cup qualifiers away to Armenia on Oct. 11 and at home to the Czech Republic four days later.

Coach Luboslav Penev called up the promising 20-year-old Litex Lovech midfielder following his outstanding performances in the domestic league. Slavchev has scored five goals in 10 matches this season.

Brazilian-born midfielder Marquinhos, who has netted seven times for Lokomotiv Sofia this season, has been recalled to the squad for the first time since November.

Penev will not be able to use injured midfielders Todor Nedelev and Georgi Iliev for Bulgaria's final two qualifiers.

Playoff hopefuls Bulgaria, who have not reached the World Cup finals since 1998, are second in Group B with 13 points from eight matches, seven behind Italy who have already qualified for the next year's tournament in Brazil.

Denmark are third on 12 points, followed by Czech Republic and Armenia on nine.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nikolay Mihaylov (Hellas Verona), Vladislav Stoyanov (Ludogorets), Ivan Cvorovic (Ludogorets)

Defenders: Ivan Ivanov (Basel), Pavel Vidanov (Zaglebie Lubin), Petar Zanev (Akmar Perm), Yordan Minev (Ludogorets), Veselin Minev (Botev Plovdiv), Nikolay Bodurov (Litex Lovech), Yordan Hristov (Botev Plovdiv), Iliya Milanov (Litex Lovech), Alexander Alexandrov (Cherno More Varna), Radoslav Dimitrov (Slavia Sofia)

Midfielders: Stanislav Manolev (PSV Eindhoven), Georgi Milanov (CSKA Moscow), Aleksandar Tonev (Aston Villa), Vladimir Gadzhev (Levski Sofia), Svetoslav Dyakov (Ludogorets), Hristo Zlatinski (Ludogorets), Simeon Slavchev (Litex Lovech), Marquinhos (Lokomotiv Sofia)

Forwards: Ivelin Popov (Kuban Krasnodar), Spas Delev (Las Palmas), Dimitar Rangelov (Luzern), Emil Gargorov (CSKA Sofia), Ventsislav Hristov (Beroe Stara Zagora) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)