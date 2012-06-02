YAOUNDE, June 2 A penalty from striker Eric Choupo Moting gave Cameroon a winning start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Group I game on Saturday.

The goal came 12 minutes into the second half after the Bundesliga-based striker had been brought down but it proved to be an unimpressive win for the Indomitable Lions, whose six World Cup finals appearances is the most by an African country.

"We've won the game, this is a good start for us," said coach Denis Lavagne. "But much still remains to be done, we need to press from the beginning to the end."

Although Cameroon had most of the possession in the first half it was the visitors who created the best chances, with goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni making two great saves in the 15th and 19th minutes of the game.

Cameroon next take on Libya in Sfax, Tunisia on June 10 while DR Congo host Togo in Kinshasa. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Mark Gleeson and Alison Wildey)