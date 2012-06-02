YAOUNDE, June 2 A penalty from striker Eric
Choupo Moting gave Cameroon a winning start to their World Cup
qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic
Republic of Congo in their Group I game on Saturday.
The goal came 12 minutes into the second half after the
Bundesliga-based striker had been brought down but it proved to
be an unimpressive win for the Indomitable Lions, whose six
World Cup finals appearances is the most by an African country.
"We've won the game, this is a good start for us," said
coach Denis Lavagne. "But much still remains to be done, we need
to press from the beginning to the end."
Although Cameroon had most of the possession in the first
half it was the visitors who created the best chances, with
goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni making two great saves in the
15th and 19th minutes of the game.
Cameroon next take on Libya in Sfax, Tunisia on June 10
while DR Congo host Togo in Kinshasa.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Mark Gleeson and Alison
Wildey)