Sept 8 Defender Aurelien Chedjou's first-half goal against Libya on Sunday was enough to ensure Cameroon became the last team to advance to the final phase of Africa's qualifiers for next year's World Cup.

Chedjou scored three minutes before the break and the 1-0 victory in Yaounde meant they clinched top place in Group I with 13 points from their six matches, four points ahead of Libya who had needed to win the match to secure a place in the final round of qualifiers.

It keeps the Indomitable Lions on course to extend their World Cup finals appearances to seven at Brazil 2014.

Cameroon join Algeria, Burkina Faso, the Cape Verde Islands, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Senegal in the last play-off matches, due to take place month and in November. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Wildey)