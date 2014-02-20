FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil Feb 20 Samuel Eto'o's form at Chelsea has delighted Cameroon coach Volker Finke who on Thursday said the veteran striker remained his country's best hope at the World Cup finals.

"Eto'o is the best player of Cameroon. He can make the difference and I'm very pleased that he has left behind his Russia experience and now I think that at Chelsea he's coming back to his best level," Finke told Reuters.

"This why I hope he can make the difference also for us at the World Cup," the German-born coach said at a pre-World Cup coaches' workshop.

The 32-year-old Eto'o was signed by Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala on a one-year deal at the start of the season, reuniting him with Jose Mourinho under whom he had played at Inter Milan.

Finke, however, made it clear he did not believe Eto'o would be able to carry the team on his own.

"Football today is about depth, you need a minimum of 10 to 12 individual players of top ability. They have to give to the team. It is no longer a game where just one can make a difference. You need many, each of whom can make a difference," he said.

Cameroon, who will be at their seventh World Cup finals, play in the same group with hosts Brazil, Croatia and Mexico in the June 12-July 13 tournament. (Editing by Rex Gowar)