YAOUNDE Oct 8 Striker Samuel Eto'o is to join up with Cameroon's national team in France after going back on a decision to retire from international football, he told reporters on Tuesday.

Cameroon's long-standing captain and leading scorer will link up with the rest of the squad preparing in Lisses in France ahead of their weekend World Cup playoff in Tunisia.

"It is the wish of the country's number one person that I should come back to the national team so that we should do everything and work hard for Cameroon to qualify for the next World Cup," he said after a meeting with the Secretary-General at Cameroon's Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, who received him on behalf of President Paul Biya.

"So I will do everything to make sure I meet up with my team mates in France," he added.

Eto'o had told his team mates he was retiring from international football for "family reasons" after the last qualifier against Libya in Yaounde last month.

He was selected anyway for the squad for the first leg of the playoff in Tunis on Sunday by coach Volke Finke, who did not seem to take the notice of retirement seriously.

Eto'o joined Chelsea in August from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala. He has won three Champions League titles, one with Inter Milan and two with Barcelona. (Editing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)