YAOUNDE, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers
Cameroon:
Form and Prospects
Cameroon will become the African side with the most number
of appearances at the World Cup finals following their
qualification for Brazil 2014.
The Indomitable Lions will be playing at their seventh World
Cup but more importantly the successful qualifying campaign
lifts them out of a spiral of poor performances.
Although it is a second successive trip to the World Cup for
the central African country, it comes after some four years of
dismal form, friction between players and a general malaise
around a team once regarded as a standard bearer for African
football.
The squad has been plagued by divisions created at the 2010
finals in South Africa, with captain Samuel Eto'o at its centre.
His fallouts with his colleagues have been consistent, the
latest of which was a bizarre outburst by the Chelsea striker
that there was a plot among his teammates not to pass him the
ball.
Eto'o has twice "retired" from international football in the
last two years but on both occasion been persuaded back by
Cameroon president Paul Biya, who famously insisted veteran
Roger Milla be picked for the 1990 World Cup squad.
Recent setbacks include the embarrassing aggregate defeat by
the tiny Cape Verde Islands in the 2013 African Nations Cup
qualifiers. A year after Cameroon failed to qualify for the 2012
tournament.
But their fortunes have suddenly changed for the better,
starting with a let-off after June's defeat to Togo in World Cup
qualification when FIFA awarded them all three points after
their opponent used a suspended player.
It catapulted Cameroon back into qualification contention
and won them a playoff spot against Tunisia.
Following a goalless first leg draw in Rades in October they
thrashed their opponents 4-1 at home in the second leg earlier
this month to book their trip to Brazil.
Coach: Volker Finke
Finke signed a two-year contract in May to take over as
Cameroon coach - their fifth since the last World Cup in 2010.
It is the second appointment outside of Germany for the
65-year-old German coach, who was coach of Bundesliga club SC
Freiburg for 16 years where he signed many players from Africa
at a time when there were few imports into the Germany league.
Finke left Freiburg in 2007 and has since worked in the
J-League with Urawa Red Diamonds.
His record with Cameroon is two wins, three draws and a loss
to Togo since taking over.
Key player: Samuel Eto'o
Eto'o has become something of a divisive figure off the
field with controversy rarely far away when he joins with the
Cameroon side but on the pitch he still proves to be a
talismanic influence.
He has won a record four African Footballer of the Year
awards and played at three World Cups, as well as winning the
Champions League three times, twice with Barcelona and once with
Inter Milan.
He became the world's highest paid player with a 20-million
Euro annual salary at Anzhi Makhachkala in mid-2011 but left two
years later to join Chelsea.
How they qualified: One of five direct African qualifiers
2012
June 2 DR Congo H W 1-0 Choupo Moting (pen)
June 10 Libya A L 1-2 Choupo Moting
2013
March 23 Togo H W 2-1 Eto'o 2 (1 pen)
June 9 Togo A L 0-2
*match result awarded 3-0 to Cameroon after Togo used
suspended player*
June 16 DR Congo A D 0-0
Sept 8 Libya H W 1-0 Chedjou
Playoff
Oct 13 Tunisia A D 0-0
Nov 17 Tunisia H W 4-1 Webo, Moukandjo,
Makoun 2
World Cup record:
Previous appearances (6): 1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002,
2010
Best performance: Quarter-final 1990
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 750-1
