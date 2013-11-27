YAOUNDE, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Cameroon: Form and Prospects Cameroon will become the African side with the most number of appearances at the World Cup finals following their qualification for Brazil 2014. The Indomitable Lions will be playing at their seventh World Cup but more importantly the successful qualifying campaign lifts them out of a spiral of poor performances. Although it is a second successive trip to the World Cup for the central African country, it comes after some four years of dismal form, friction between players and a general malaise around a team once regarded as a standard bearer for African football. The squad has been plagued by divisions created at the 2010 finals in South Africa, with captain Samuel Eto'o at its centre. His fallouts with his colleagues have been consistent, the latest of which was a bizarre outburst by the Chelsea striker that there was a plot among his teammates not to pass him the ball. Eto'o has twice "retired" from international football in the last two years but on both occasion been persuaded back by Cameroon president Paul Biya, who famously insisted veteran Roger Milla be picked for the 1990 World Cup squad. Recent setbacks include the embarrassing aggregate defeat by the tiny Cape Verde Islands in the 2013 African Nations Cup qualifiers. A year after Cameroon failed to qualify for the 2012 tournament. But their fortunes have suddenly changed for the better, starting with a let-off after June's defeat to Togo in World Cup qualification when FIFA awarded them all three points after their opponent used a suspended player. It catapulted Cameroon back into qualification contention and won them a playoff spot against Tunisia. Following a goalless first leg draw in Rades in October they thrashed their opponents 4-1 at home in the second leg earlier this month to book their trip to Brazil. Coach: Volker Finke Finke signed a two-year contract in May to take over as Cameroon coach - their fifth since the last World Cup in 2010. It is the second appointment outside of Germany for the 65-year-old German coach, who was coach of Bundesliga club SC Freiburg for 16 years where he signed many players from Africa at a time when there were few imports into the Germany league. Finke left Freiburg in 2007 and has since worked in the J-League with Urawa Red Diamonds. His record with Cameroon is two wins, three draws and a loss to Togo since taking over. Key player: Samuel Eto'o Eto'o has become something of a divisive figure off the field with controversy rarely far away when he joins with the Cameroon side but on the pitch he still proves to be a talismanic influence. He has won a record four African Footballer of the Year awards and played at three World Cups, as well as winning the Champions League three times, twice with Barcelona and once with Inter Milan. He became the world's highest paid player with a 20-million Euro annual salary at Anzhi Makhachkala in mid-2011 but left two years later to join Chelsea. How they qualified: One of five direct African qualifiers 2012 June 2 DR Congo H W 1-0 Choupo Moting (pen) June 10 Libya A L 1-2 Choupo Moting 2013 March 23 Togo H W 2-1 Eto'o 2 (1 pen) June 9 Togo A L 0-2 *match result awarded 3-0 to Cameroon after Togo used suspended player* June 16 DR Congo A D 0-0 Sept 8 Libya H W 1-0 Chedjou Playoff Oct 13 Tunisia A D 0-0 Nov 17 Tunisia H W 4-1 Webo, Moukandjo, Makoun 2 World Cup record: Previous appearances (6): 1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010 Best performance: Quarter-final 1990 Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 750-1 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Sam Holden and Mike Collett)