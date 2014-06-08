YAOUNDE, June 8 Cameroon's World Cup squad refused to board their scheduled plane to Brazil on Sunday in a strike action over money for the tournament, according to reports.

The team stayed back at their hotel in Yaounde while reporters camped outside the Cameroon Football Federation headquarters for further information.

A charter plane was due to leave Yaounde at 0900 GMT for Brazil, where Cameroon play their opening game of the tournament against Mexico on Friday.

Cameroon players had last week threatened to go on strike until they received promised payment for participating at the World Cup but suspended the strike ahead of their international friendly against Germany last Sunday, the French sports paper L'Equipe reported.

Cameroon are in Group A with hosts Brazil, Croatia and Mexico. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)