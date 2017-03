Nov 17 Cameroon qualified for the World Cup finals after beating Tunisia 4-1 in Yaounde on Sunday to win their two-legged play off tie and book their place in Brazil next year.

A third-minute goal from Pierre Webo broke the deadlock after a goalless draw in last month's first leg before Benjamin Moukandjo's made it 2-0 in the 30th minute.

Tunisia pulled a goal back from substitute Ahmed Akaichi with a left-foot volley in the 50th minute but Jean Makoun scored twice in the second half to settle the tie.

Cameroon join the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, who both qualified on Saturday, as African representative in Brazil with two more places to be decided on Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, Editing by Martyn Herman)