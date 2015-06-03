June 3 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Cameroon:

Previous appearances in finals: 0

Best performance: N/A

Drawn in Group C with Japan, Switzerland and Ecuador

- -

Coach: Enow Ngachu

Highly experienced coach who was in charge of Les Lionnes at the African Women's Championship in Equatorial Guinea in 2012 and also led the team to the 2012 London Games, the first time the west African country qualified for the Olympics.

- -

Key player: Christine Manie. Age: 31. Defender

The rugged defender and captain of Cameroon, Manie is among the team's most experienced players.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 53

- -

How they qualified: Runners-up at the 2014 African Women's Championship in Namibia.

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Teclaire Mbororo, Annette Ngo Ndom, Flore Enyegue

Defenders: Yvonne Leuko Chibosso, Ysis Sonkeng, Marie Aurelle Awona, Augustine Ejangue, Cathy Bou Ndjouh, Rita Wanki

Midfielders: Henriette Edoa, Genevieve Ngo Beleck, Francine Zouga, Meffometou Falone, Grace Yango, Therese Abena, Raissa Feudjio, Ngani Agathe

Forwards: Madelaine Ngono Mani, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Njoya Nkout, Gaelle Enganamouit, Christine Manie, Rose Bella