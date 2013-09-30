MADRID, Sept 30 Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia will be sidelined for about a month and will miss the first leg of the African nation's World Cup 2014 qualifying playoff away to Tunisia on Oct. 13 after picking up a foot injury with his club Sevilla.

"Stephane Mbia had tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury he sustained against Rayo Vallecano last Wednesday," Sevilla said in a statement on their website (www.sevillafc.es).

The results had shown that he would be out for "approximately one month," added the La Liga club, who have taken Mbia on loan from English Championship (second division) side Queens Park Rangers until the end of the season.

The return leg of the playoff is in Cameroon in mid-November and the winners of the tie will secure a place at next year's finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)