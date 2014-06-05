June 5 Since August 1, 2012, Cameroon have
played 15 matches, won 5, drawn 4 and lost 6, with a goal tally
of 13-18.
2012
Sept 8 CANQ Cape Verde Praia L 0-2
Oct 14 CANQ Cape Verde Yauounde W 2-1 Emana,
Olinga
Oct 16 F Colombia Barranquilla L 0-3
Nov 11 F Albania Geneva D 0-0
2013
Feb 6 F Tanzania Dar-es-Salaam L 0-1
Mar 23 WCQ Togo Yaounde W 2-1 Eto'o 2(1p)
Jun 2 F Ukraine Kiev D 0-0
Jun 9 WCQ Togo Lome L 0-2*
*Result reversed by FIFA to a 3-0 win for Cameroon after Togo
found to have used suspended player. Match listed as a defeat in
above statistics.
Jun 16 WCQ DR Congo Kinshasa D 0-0
Sep 8 WCQ Libya Yaounde W 1-0 Chedjou
Oct 13 WCQ Tunisia Tunis D 0-0
Nov 17 WCQ Tunisia Yaounde W 4-1 Webo,
Moukandjo,
Makoun 2
2014
Mar 5 F Portugal Leiria L 1-5 Aboubakar
May 26 F Macedonia Kufstein W 2-0 Webo,
Choupo-Moting
May 29 F Paraguay Kufstein L 2-1 Choupo-Moting
Note: FIFA recognised matches against Gabon and the Democratic
Republic of Congo in July and August 2013 when Cameroon's team
were restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible
to be considered a full international.
Key: CANQ - African Nations Cup qualifier; F - Friendly; WCQ -
World Cup qualifier.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tim Collings and Mike
Collett)