June 8 Canada held on to beat Cuba 1-0 in a
World Cup qualifier in Havana on Friday despite having
goalkeeper Lars Hirschfeld sent off in the second half.
Olivier Occean gave the visitors the winner with a header
after 54 minutes.
Canada were then reduced to 10 men when Hirschfeld was shown
the red card after 63 minutes for handling the ball outside the
penalty box.
"I came out pretty aggressively and basically looking to
clear it with my head and play it out to the left back when it
bounced it popped up really high over me," Hirschfeld explained.
"It was a desperation thing, either let it get up over me
and into the box and let them have a go at it."
Cuba, who were unlucky not to score early in the second half
when Alberto Gomez's shot just missed the target, pressed hard
for an equaliser but were unable to find a way past replacement
goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who came on for Tosaint Ricketts when
Hirschfeld was sent off.
Canada, bidding to reach the World Cup for the first time
since 1986, converted their best opportunity when Occean headed
David Edgar's cross past Cuban goalkeeper Odisnel Cooper on a
rough pitch that made it hard for the teams to control the ball.
"It was difficult for the players today, very, very
difficult," Canada coach Stephen Hart said.
"Cuba are going to take points from anybody that they play
here. A lot of teams that have a passing game and a passing
pattern are going to struggle."
Canada and Cuba are among 12 teams through to the third
round of CONCACAF qualifying. The top six will advance to the
final round with the final three advancing automatically to
Brazil in 2014.
Canada's next game is against Honduras in Toronto on Tuesday
while Cuba are away to Panama.
