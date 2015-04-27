April 27 Hosts Canada added a touch of youth to an otherwise familiar roster for the 2015 Women's World Cup on Monday in a bid to build on the bronze medal won at the 2012 Olympics.

Captain Christine Sinclair and Diana Matheson, who scored the bronze medal-winning goal in extra time, were among those named to Canada's 23-player roster for the June 6-July 5 tournament.

A total of 15 players from the 2012 squad return for the World Cup, which opens with Canada versus China in Edmonton, one of six Canadian cities where games in the 24-team event will be played.

John Herdman, who was named head coach of the Canadian squad two months after they finished last at the 2011 Women's World Cup without registering a single point, said he challenged all the players to be even better after their Olympic breakthrough.

"They all committed wholeheartedly to this vision and competition for each position was fierce," said Herdman.

"Ultimately, we feel that this group of 23 makes us the best team we can be across our four corners of the game."

Sinclair, who has 153 international goals for Canada, heads a veteran core that includes goalkeeper Erin McLeod, midfielders Matheson, Desiree Scott and Sophie Schmidt and forward Melissa Tancredi.

"There's a lot of the same players but (John) has completely changed our team and completely changed each individual player," Sinclair said after being named to the team. "And with him as our head coach anything is possible."

Also included is a mix of youth with defender Kadeisha Buchanan, and midfielders Ashley Lawrence and Jessie Fleming all back for a second-straight FIFA competition after being members of last year's team at the U-20 Women's World Cup.

After playing the tournament's opening game against China, Canada will play New Zealand on 11 June before wrapping up the group stage of the against the Netherlands on June 15.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbé (no club), Karina LeBlanc (Chicago Red Stars), Erin McLeod (Houston Dash)

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia University), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Robyn Gayle (no club), Carmelina Moscato (no club), Marie-Eve Nault (no club), Lauren Sesselmann (Houston Dash), Rhian Wilkinson (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Zurrer (no club)

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming (London NorWest SC), Selenia Iacchelli (no club) Kaylyn Kyle (Portland Thorns FC), Ashley Lawrence (West Virginia University), Diana Matheson (Washington Spirit), Desiree Scott (Notts County Ladies), Sophie Schmidt (no club)

Forwards: Josée Bélanger (no club) Jonelle Filigno (Sky Blue FC), Adriana Leon (Chicago Red Stars), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC), Melissa Tancredi (Chicago Red Stars) (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing Pritha Sarkar)