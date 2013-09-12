Sept 12 The Cape Verde Islands have lost their place in the last round of African World Cup qualifiers after fielding an ineligible player, FIFA said on Thursday.

Instead Tunisia, who the Cape Verdians upset 2-0 in a shock result on Saturday, advance to the playoff rounds in October and November.