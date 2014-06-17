June 16 Red and yellow cards at the World Cup
after Monday's matches.
Player Team Yellow Red
16-Maximiliano Pereira Uruguay - 1
8-Wilson Palacios Honduras 2 1
3-Pepe Portugal - 1
10-Neymar Brazil 1 -
17-Luiz Gustavo Brazil 1 -
5-Vedran Corluka Croatia 1 -
6-Dejan Lovren Croatia 1 -
15-Hector Moreno Mexico 1 -
5-Dany Nounkeu Cameroon 1 -
1-Iker Casillas Spain 1 -
3-Stefan de Vrij Netherlands 1 -
8-Jonathan de Guzman Netherlands 1 -
9-Robin van Persie Netherlands 1 -
20-Charles Aranguiz Chile 1 -
4-Tim Cahill Australia 1 -
5-Mark Milligan Australia 1 -
15-Mile Jedinak Australia 1 -
6-Carlos Sanchez Colombia 1 -
14-Dimitris Salpingidis Greece 1 -
19-Sokratis Papasthathopoulos Greece 1 -
2-Diego Lugano Uruguay 1 -
5-Walter Gargano Uruguay 1 -
22-Martin Caceres Uruguay 1 -
19-Raheem Sterling England 1 -
22-Maya Yoshida Japan 1 -
6-Masato Morshige Japan 1 -
22-Souleyman Bamba Ivory Coast 1 -
5-Didier Zokora Ivory Coast 1 -
20-Johann Djourou Sweden 1 -
4-Juan Carlos Paredes Sweden 1 -
3-Patrice Evra France 1 -
6-Yohan Cabaye France 1 -
19-Paul Pogba France 1 -
19-Luis Garrido Honduras 1 -
14-Oscar Boniek Garcia Honduras 1 -
16-Marcos Rojo Argentina 1 -
4-Emir Spahic Bosnia 1 -
21-Joao Pereira Portugal 1 -
14-Andranik Teymourian Iran 1 -
17-Mohamed Rabiu Ghana 1 -
11-Sulley Muntari Ghana 1 -
(Compiled by Narottam Medhora)