Soccer-West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
March 17 West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
June 24 Red and yellow cards at the World Cup after Tuesday's matches. Player Team Yellow Red 16-Maximiliano Pereira Uruguay - 1 3-Pepe Portugal - 1 6-Alexandre Song Cameroon - 1 16-Ante Rebic Croatia - 1 8-Claudio Marchisio Italy - 1 8-Wilson Palacios Honduras 2 1 21-Kostas Katsouranis Greece 2 1 9-Robin van Persie Netherlands 2 - 4-Tim Cahill Australia 2 - 15-Mile Jedinak Australia 2 - 5-Didier Zokora Ivory Coast 2 - 6-Yohan Cabaye France 2 - 11-Sulley Muntari Ghana 2 - 23-Jose Juan Vazquez Mexico 2 - 9-Mario Balotelli Italy 2 - 10-Neymar Brazil 1 - 17-Luiz Gustavo Brazil 1 - 3-Thiago Silva Brazil 1 - 16-Ramires Brazil 1 - 5-Vedran Corluka Croatia 1 - 6-Dejan Lovren Croatia 1 - 22-Eduardo da Silva Croatia 1 - 7-Ivan Rakitic Croatia 1 - 15-Hector Moreno Mexico 1 - 22-Paul Aguilar Mexico 1 - 4-Rafael Marquez Mexico 1 - 5-Dany Nounkeu Cameroon 1 - 17-Stephane Mbia Cameroon 1 - 18-Enoh Eyong Cameroon 1 - 20-Edgar Salli Cameroon 1 - 1-Iker Casillas Spain 1 - 14-Xabi Alonso Spain 1 - 15-Sergio Ramos Spain 1 - 3-Stefan de Vrij Netherlands 1 - 8-Jonathan de Guzman Netherlands 1 - 5-Daley Blind Netherlands 1 - 20-Charles Aranguiz Chile 1 - 2-Eugenio Mena Chile 1 - 8-Arturo Vidal Chile 1 - 5-Francisco Silva Chile 1 - 5-Mark Milligan Australia 1 - 6-Matthew Spiranovic Australia 1 - 6-Carlos Sanchez Colombia 1 - 13-Fredy Guarin Colombia 1 - 14-Dimitris Salpingidis Greece 1 - 19-Sokratis Papasthathopoulos Greece 1 - 7-Giorgos Samaras Greece 1 - 15-Vassilis Torosidis Greece 1 - 22-Maya Yoshida Japan 1 - 6-Masato Morshige Japan 1 - 17-Makoto Hasebe Japan 1 - 15-Yasuyuki Konno Japan 1 - 22-Souleyman Bamba Ivory Coast 1 - 9-Cheick Tiote Ivory Coast 1 - 8-Salomon Kalou Ivory Coast 1 - 11-Didier Drogba Ivory Coast 1 - 20-Geoffroy Serey Die Ivory Coast 1 - 1-Fernando Muslera Uruguay 1 - 2-Diego Lugano Uruguay 1 - 3-Diego Godin Uruguay 1 - 5-Walter Gargano Uruguay 1 - 17-Egidio Arevalo Rios Uruguay 1 - 22-Martin Caceres Uruguay 1 - 19-Raheem Sterling England 1 - 4-Steven Gerrard England 1 - 2-Mattia De Sciglio Italy 1 - 22-Jose Miguel Cubero Costa Rica 1 - 20-Johann Djourou Switzerland 1 - 4-Juan Carlos Paredes Ecuador 1 - 13-Enner Valencia Ecuador 1 - 16-Antonio Valencia Ecuador 1 - 7-Jefferson Montero Ecuador 1 - 3-Patrice Evra France 1 - 19-Paul Pogba France 1 - 19-Luis Garrido Honduras 1 - 14-Oscar Boniek Garcia Honduras 1 - 5-Victor Bernardez Honduras 1 - 11-Jerry Bengtson Honduras 1 - 16-Marcos Rojo Argentina 1 - 4-Emir Spahic Bosnia 1 - 18-Haris Medunjanin Bosnia 1 - 10-John Obi Mikel Nigeria 1 - 14-Andranik Teymourian Iran 1 - 7-Masoud Shojaei Iran 1 - 6-Javad Nekounam Iran 1 - 21-Joao Pereira Portugal 1 - 17-Mohamed Rabiu Ghana 1 - 13-Jermaine Jones United States 1 - 5-Jan Vertonghen Belgium 1 - 2-Toby Alderweireld Belgium 1 - 6-Axel Witsel Belgium 1 - 2-Madjid Bougherra Algeria 1 - 14-Nabil Bentaleb Algeria 1 - 17-Oleg Shatov Russia 1 - 8-Denis Glushakov Russia 1 - 9-Son Heung-min South Korea 1 - 13-Koo Ja-cheol South Korea 1 - 16-Ki Sung-yeung South Korea 1 - 12-Lee Yong South Korea 1 - 14-Han Kook-young South Korea 1 - (Compiled by Savio D'Souza)
March 17 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.