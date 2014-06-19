BELO HORIZONTE, June 19 Chile will have no time to bask in the glory of their memorable win over World Cup holders Spain as they focus on securing top spot in Group B, the country's football chief Sergio Jadue said on Thursday.

Surprise package Chile defeated the Spaniards 2-0 on Wednesday to advance from the group stage with a game to spare but FA chief Jadue said the knockout round was not yet on their minds.

"The Chilean players and the technical team are working from one match to the next, step by step," Jadue told reporters. "Our only concern today is the next game against the Netherlands but obviously we know we are through to the last 16.

"Today is a very important day for the federation which also celebrates 119 years of history," he said. "Our preparation today is only for the Netherlands.

"We do not look ahead to the round 16. Our opponents are Netherlands and we are only concerned with them," he said at the training ground of Brazilian club Cruzeiro ahead of Chile's final group game on Monday in Sao Paulo.

Top spot in the section could mean avoiding a potential round of 16 clash against five-time champions Brazil, who lead Group A on goal difference ahead of Mexico with Croatia a point behind on three and one game left to play.

"We respect and admire the Netherlands, they are a great team," Jadue said, declining to speculate on which team he would prefer Chile to meet in the knockout stage. "This is something that does not concern us yet," he added.

On a sun-drenched day the Chileans sweated on the palm tree-lined pitch, lifting weights and running after coach Jorge Sampaoli held a 15-minute talk, well away from the burgeoning media posse.

Jadue said midfielder Charles Aranguiz had suffered a minor knee injury but was fit to play in the coming matches while fellow midfielder Arturo Vidal, who had suffered inflammation of the knee going into the tournament, was also in fine form.

"Today we have a complete squad. Aranguiz has a small knock on the knee but he will be fit to play so that is good for us," he said.

"I am not thinking about Arturo's knee. The medical team has made sure that every step of his recuperation was done correctly." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)