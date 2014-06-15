BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 15 Chile will play against Spain next week as if it was the World Cup final, forward Esteban Paredes said on Sunday as the South American side prepared to neutralise the holders with their trademark pressing game.

"For them it's going to be a fight to the death," Paredes told a news conference. "And for us it's going to be a real final, because a win will mean we are almost qualified."

Energetic Chile are full of confidence after beating Australia 3-1 in their first Group B match.

But they know that Spain, despite a humiliating 5-1 opening defeat by the Netherlands, will always be fearsome rivals.

"Spain are much more determined now," the 33-year old Colo Colo forward said. "They are candidates to retain their title and under no circumstances should we look down on them."

Chile are betting on their old formula of constant pressure and pacy attacks to get past Spain on Wednesday, midfielder Felipe Gutierrez told reporters.

"We are working a lot in pressuring," he said. "No team pressures the way we do. And against Spain it will be no different. We're not going after a draw. We're determined to win."

After playing Spain, the South Americans face group leaders the Netherlands on June 23. (Reporting by Luis Ampuerto; Written by Esteban Israel; Editing by Ken Ferris)