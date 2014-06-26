BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil June 26 Chile will go into their World Cup round of 16 game against hosts Brazil on Saturday with all guns blazing as they look "to make history" against the tournament favourites, forward Alexis Sanchez said.

The Chileans, eliminated three times by Brazil in past World Cups, are eager to confirm their status as dark horses in this tournament with a major upset.

"We came here to make history. We already beat World Cup holders Spain (in the group stage)," Alexis told reporters at their training base in Belo Horizonte.

"The next game is about who has more endurance and who has the mentality to go a long way. We may not all be friends but on the pitch everybody runs for the other and this team is like a pitbull dog."

Alexis and teammate Mauricio Isla were asked repeatedly by Chilean reporters whether they had thought about the referee and the potential influence he could have on the outcome for a game that is of massive importance to the hosts and the tournament.

"The best defence at this moment is Brazil's. I am really happy to play against Brazil but I am worried about the referee. But we will see," Alexis said without elaborating further.

Several of his teammates have faced similar questions regarding the referee, who has yet to be announced, on Wednesday.

Sanchez said if Chile were to outmuscle five-time champions Brazil at the Mineirao stadium they only had to look at neighbouring Argentina's winning mentality and finally start believing in themselves.

"They (Argentina) go into every game to win it. We have to have that kind of mentality against Brazil," said the striker. "This match is about which team wants to win with the heart and which teams wants to go all the way to the final," he said.

Argentina, also among the title contenders in Brazil, have yet to hit top form but cruised into the last 16 with three wins out of three games.

Chile beat Spain and Australia in the group stage to secure a spot in the knockout stage before losing to the Netherlands.

"We have to have that winning mentality. Like Mauricio here," he said pointing to teammate Isla, sitting next to him. "He is one of the best players in the world in his position. But he does not believe it. 'Believe it' I tell him." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)