BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 26 Chile had to suspend training on Thursday after a helicopter used by Brazilian broadcaster Globo flew above the field.

"Chile training was stopped today a few minutes after it started because of a helicopter flying above the pitch," said a Chile press official.

Chile face hosts Brazil in a last 16 game in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.

He said the Chilean FA had asked the company who own the helicopter for an explanation. Globo is a World Cup rights holder for Brazil.

"Training resumed after it had left," the official said, with Chile's daily news conference delayed by an hour as a result. (Reporting by Karoos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)