(Updates with player reaction, details)

By Karolos Grohmann

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 26 Chile had to suspend training on Thursday after a helicopter used by Brazilian broadcaster Globo flew above the field, angering coach Jorge Sampoali who is preparing for Saturday's World Cup showdown against the hosts.

"Chile training was stopped today a few minutes after it started because of a helicopter flying above the pitch," said a Chile press official.

Chile face Brazil in a last 16 game in Belo Horizonte on Saturday with the Chile coach worried their rivals and title favourites were trying to get a glimpse of their tactics.

"The one who was worried about the helicopter most was our coach because he was working on tactics at that moment and he did not want our opponents to know our stragegies," defender Mauricio Isla told reporters.

"We tried to shoot the helicopter down with the balls but it did not work," he said amid roaring laughter from the press.

The Chilean FA asked the company who own the helicopter for an explanation. Globo is a World Cup rights holder for Brazil.

Training resumed after the helicopter had left with Chile's daily news conference delayed by an hour as a result. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris and Justin Palmer)