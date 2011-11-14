SANTIAGO Nov 14 Chile forward Alexis Sanchez is fit to face Paraguay in their South American World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, his country's soccer federation said on its website (www.anfp.cl).

The Barcelona player pulled out of Friday's 4-0 defeat away to Uruguay during the warm-up after Chilean media said he felt a twinge in a hamstring he injured in September.

Sanchez made his return for Barcelona two weeks ago in the Champions League match away to Viktoria Plzen after being sidelined for nearly two months.

Chile, who kicked out five players for indiscipline before the Uruguay match, have three points from three games.

Visitors Paraguay, quarter-finalists in South Africa last year and Copa America runners-up this year, have four. (Reporting by Claudio Cerda; Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories