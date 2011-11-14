SANTIAGO Nov 14 Chile forward Alexis Sanchez is fit
to face Paraguay in their South American World Cup qualifier on
Tuesday, his country's soccer federation said on its website
(www.anfp.cl).
The Barcelona player pulled out of Friday's 4-0 defeat away
to Uruguay during the warm-up after Chilean media said he felt a
twinge in a hamstring he injured in September.
Sanchez made his return for Barcelona two weeks ago in the
Champions League match away to Viktoria Plzen after being
sidelined for nearly two months.
Chile, who kicked out five players for indiscipline before
the Uruguay match, have three points from three games.
Visitors Paraguay, quarter-finalists in South Africa last
year and Copa America runners-up this year, have four.
