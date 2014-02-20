Feb 20 Veteran Fiorentina midfielder David Pizarro was left out as Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli named a squad of 19 foreign-based players on Thursday for next month's World Cup warm-up match away to Germany.

Argentine Sampaoli also omitted Swedish-born defender Miiko Albornoz, who made his debut in last month's 4-0 win over Costa Rica.

Celta Vigo forward Fabian Orellana has earned a recall as Sampaoli looks to settle certain selection doubts in his mind ahead of the Brazil finals that start on June 12.

Defender Gary Medel has been included in the squad, posted on the Chilean federation's website (www.anfp.cl), in the hope he will recover in time from a torn muscle he suffered playing for Premier League side Cardiff City.

Sampaoli could yet add a defender as cover for Medel and a goalkeeper from Chile's domestic league nearer the date of the March 5 match in Stuttgart.

Chile face Australia, world champions Spain and the Netherlands in that order in Group B at the tournament finals in Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeeper: Claudio Bravo (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Gary Medel (Cardiff City), Marcos Gonzalez (Flamengo), Gonzalo Jara (Nottingham Forest), Eugenio Mena (Santos)

Midfielders: Mauricio Isla (Juventus), Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Marcelo Diaz (Basel), Francisco Silva (Osasuna), Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras), Charles Aranguiz (Internacional), Arturo Vidal (Juventus), Felipe Gutierrez (Twente Enschede), Matias Fernandez (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Eduardo Vargas (Valencia), Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona), Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo), Mauricio Pinilla (Cagliari), Jean Beausejour (Wigan Athletic) (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Toby Davis)