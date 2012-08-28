SANTIAGO Aug 28 Fellow Argentine coaches
Claudio Borghi and Jorge Sampaoli have become embroiled in a
club versus country row in Chile in the build-up to next month's
home World Cup qualifier against Colombia.
National team boss Borghi on Monday dropped four players of
champions Universidad de Chile, coached by Sampaoli, after the
club asked if they could delay their release to field them in a
postponed league match.
Borghi has set Sept. 3 as the date to start training for the
qualifier eight days later. Chile, who lead the South American
group, have a bye on Sept. 7.
"La U", as the champions are popularly known, face Cobreloa
on Sept. 3 and wanted permission to release their internationals
to Borghi the next day.
"The Chilean national team's coaching staff reports that the
Universidad de Chile players Charles Aranguiz, Osvaldo
Gutierrez, Eugenio Mena and Jose Rojas have been dropped from
the match against Colombia," the Chilean FA said on its website
(www.anfp.cl).
"This measure has been taken due to their club's request to
have the players for the match against Cobreloa and not release
them for the full preparation period for the international
commitment."
Borghi's decision is seen as widening the rift between the
two coaches. Sampaoli has annoyed Borghi in the past by publicly
saying he wants the national team job in the future.
"We have made quite a few concessions to La U in different
matches. We changed the calendar of the last (league)
championship for them but this is a FIFA date, there's no chance
(of a deal)," Borghi told reporters.
Universidad de Chile fell to their worst away defeat in 13
years at the weekend, 5-2 at Union Espanola, and dropped to
fifth place in the standings.
From Wednesday, they face three league games in nine days.
