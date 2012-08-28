SANTIAGO Aug 28 Fellow Argentine coaches Claudio Borghi and Jorge Sampaoli have become embroiled in a club versus country row in Chile in the build-up to next month's home World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

National team boss Borghi on Monday dropped four players of champions Universidad de Chile, coached by Sampaoli, after the club asked if they could delay their release to field them in a postponed league match.

Borghi has set Sept. 3 as the date to start training for the qualifier eight days later. Chile, who lead the South American group, have a bye on Sept. 7.

"La U", as the champions are popularly known, face Cobreloa on Sept. 3 and wanted permission to release their internationals to Borghi the next day.

"The Chilean national team's coaching staff reports that the Universidad de Chile players Charles Aranguiz, Osvaldo Gutierrez, Eugenio Mena and Jose Rojas have been dropped from the match against Colombia," the Chilean FA said on its website (www.anfp.cl).

"This measure has been taken due to their club's request to have the players for the match against Cobreloa and not release them for the full preparation period for the international commitment."

Borghi's decision is seen as widening the rift between the two coaches. Sampaoli has annoyed Borghi in the past by publicly saying he wants the national team job in the future.

"We have made quite a few concessions to La U in different matches. We changed the calendar of the last (league) championship for them but this is a FIFA date, there's no chance (of a deal)," Borghi told reporters.

Universidad de Chile fell to their worst away defeat in 13 years at the weekend, 5-2 at Union Espanola, and dropped to fifth place in the standings.

