SANTIAGO Nov 9 Chile kicked five players out of
their 2014 World Cup qualifying squad after they returned late
and drunk from an evening off, coach Claudio Borghi said on
Wednesday.
The players had been given time off from midday to 10 p.m.
on Tuesday, after morning training, Borghi said.
"Five players arrived 45 minutes late and not in a state
adequate to a professional player. So I took the decision to
withdraw them (from the squad)," the Argentine coach told a news
conference, naming Jorge Valdivia, Jean Beausejour, Carlos
Carmona, Gonzalo Jara and Arturo Vidal.
Borghi's squad are preparing for South American ties against
Uruguay away on Friday and at home to Paraguay on Tuesday.
