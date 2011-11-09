SANTIAGO Nov 9 Chile kicked five players out of their 2014 World Cup qualifying squad after they returned late and drunk from an evening off, coach Claudio Borghi said on Wednesday.

The players had been given time off from midday to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, after morning training, Borghi said.

"Five players arrived 45 minutes late and not in a state adequate to a professional player. So I took the decision to withdraw them (from the squad)," the Argentine coach told a news conference, naming Jorge Valdivia, Jean Beausejour, Carlos Carmona, Gonzalo Jara and Arturo Vidal.

Borghi's squad are preparing for South American ties against Uruguay away on Friday and at home to Paraguay on Tuesday.

