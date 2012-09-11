(Adds teams)
Sept 11 Chile 1 Colombia 3 - South American
World Cup qualifying result
At the Monumental, Santiago
Scorers:
Chile - Matias Fernandez 41
Red card: Gary Medel 34
Colombia - James Rodriguez 58, Radamel Falcao 73, Teofilo
Gutierrez 76
Red card: Abel Aguilar 84
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo; 3-Marcos Gonzalez, 8-Arturo Vidal,
18-Gonzalo Jara; 4-Mauricio Isla (19-Junior Fernandes 67),
21-Marcelo Diaz, 17-Gary Medel, 15-Eugenio Mena; 14-Matias
Fernandez; 7-Alexis Sanchez (11-Mauricio Pinilla 81), 9-Humberto
Suazo (16-Sebastian Pinto 71)
Colombia: 1-David Ospina; 18-Camilo Zuniga, 14-Luis Amaranto
Perea, 3-Mario Yepes (4-Juan Cuadrado 46), 7-Pablo Armero;
13-Edwin Valencia, 8-Abel Aguilar, 10-James Rodriguez (6-Carlos
Sanchez 80), 20-Macnelly Torres (5-Aldo Ramirez 69); 19-Teofilo
Gutierrez, 9-Radamel Falcao
Referee: Victor Carrillo (Peru)
