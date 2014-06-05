SANTIAGO, June 5 Since August 1, 2012, Chile have played 20 matches, won 11, drawn 3 and lost 6 with a goal tally of 43-25. 2012 Sep 11 WCQ Colombia Santiago L 1-3 Fernandez Oct 12 WCQ Ecuador Quito L 1-3 Paredes (og) Oct 16 WCQ Argentina Santiago L 1-2 Gutierrez 2013 Jan 19 F Haiti Concepcion W 3-0 Munoz, Fuenzalida, Rubio Feb 6 F Egypt Madrid W 2-1 Vargas, Carmona Mar 22 WCQ Peru Lima L 0-1 Mar 26 WCQ Uruguay Santiago W 2-0 Paredes, Vargas Apr 24 F Brazil Belo Horizonte D 2-2 Gonzalez, Vargas Jun 7 WCQ Paraguay Asuncion W 2-1 Vargas, Vidal Jun 11 WCQ Bolivia Santiago W 3-1 Vargas, Sanchez, Vidal Aug 14 F Iraq Brondby W 6-0 Mena, Sanchez 2, Beausejour 2 Henriquez Sep 6 WCQ Venezuela Santiago W 3-0 Vargas, Gonzalez, Vidal Sep 10 F Spain Geneva D 2-2 Vargas 2 Oct 11 WCQ Colombia Barranquilla D 3-3 Sanchez 2, Vidal Oct 15 WCQ Ecuador Santiago W 2-1 Sanchez, Medel Nov 15 F England London W 2-0 Sanchez 2 Nov 19 F Brazil Toronto L 1-2 Vargas 2014 Jan 22 F Costa Rica Coquimbo W 4-0 Albornoz, Hernandez 2, Munoz Mar 5 F Germany Stuttgart L 0-1 May 30 F Egypt Santiago W 3-2 Diaz, Vargas 2 Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier (Compiled by Javier Leira; Editing by Rex Gowar and Mike Collett)