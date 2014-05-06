SANTIAGO May 6 Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal will have knee cartilage surgery in Barcelona on Wednesday, casting doubt over his hopes of playing for Chile at the World Cup finals.

Vidal's recovery time hinges on how the operation goes, though the situation does not look good, according to a source on the medical team treating him in Barcelona.

A key member of Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli's team, Vidal has suffered a tear to the external meniscus of his right knee. He aggravated the problem playing for Juventus, crowned Serie A champions at the weekend, in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Benfica last Thursday.

Chile were pinning their hopes on the versatile and energetic 26-year-old midfielder in a tough group at the tournament in Brazil starting on June 12 and his absence would be a major blow to the Andean team.

The Chileans face world champions Spain, the Netherlands and Australia in Group B. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Rex Gowar and Pritha Sarkar)