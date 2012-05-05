SANTIAGO May 4 In-form Juventus midfielder
Arturo Vidal, suspended by Chile last year for indiscipline, has
been pardoned and named in their squad for 2014 World Cup
qualifiers next month.
Chile, fifth in the nine-team South American group with six
points from four matches, are away to Bolivia on June 2 and
Venezuela a week later.
The Chilean Football Association, which made the
announcement on Friday, recently pardoned Vidal who has been in
fine form for his Italian club this season.
Vidal was suspended along with four other players in
November for a boozy night out in the leadup to a qualifier
against Uruguay in Montevideo.
Midfielders Carlos Carmona and Jorge Valdivia, defender
Gonzalo Jara and winger Jean Beausejour will continue to serve
10-match suspensions.
(Reporting by Claudio Cerda; wrtiting by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)