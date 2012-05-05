SANTIAGO May 4 In-form Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, suspended by Chile last year for indiscipline, has been pardoned and named in their squad for 2014 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Chile, fifth in the nine-team South American group with six points from four matches, are away to Bolivia on June 2 and Venezuela a week later.

The Chilean Football Association, which made the announcement on Friday, recently pardoned Vidal who has been in fine form for his Italian club this season.

Vidal was suspended along with four other players in November for a boozy night out in the leadup to a qualifier against Uruguay in Montevideo.

Midfielders Carlos Carmona and Jorge Valdivia, defender Gonzalo Jara and winger Jean Beausejour will continue to serve 10-match suspensions. (Reporting by Claudio Cerda; wrtiting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)