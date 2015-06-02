June 2 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers China:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (5) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007

Best performance: Runners-up (1999)

Drawn in Group A with Canada, New Zealand and Netherlands.

- -

Coach: Hao Wei

Former Shandong Luneng defender Hao was appointed in 2011 and has earned plaudits for regenerating a squad left demoralised after their failure to reach the 2011 finals.

Hao cut his teeth as an assistant at Changsha Ginde in 2007 and two years later was appointed head coach of the Chinese Super League side at the age of 33, making him the youngest manager in the competition.

- -

Key player: Wang Fei. Age: 25. Goalkeeper

Wang made history by becoming the first Chinese player to break into Germany's competitive women's Bundesliga when she was recruited by Turbine Potsdam late last year.

One of the few Chinese women who can count themselves a full-time professional, Wang's experience and safe hands in the goal-mouth may prove vital for her side's hopes against free-scoring European powers.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 16

- -

How they qualified: Automatically as a semi-finalist at the 2014 Asian Cup

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Zhang Yue, Wang Fei, Zhao Lina

Defenders - Liu Shanshan, Li Jiayue, Wu Haiyan, Li Dongna, Wang Shanshan

Midfielders - Pang Fengyue, Xu Yanlu, Ma Jun, Wang Shuang, Tang Jiali, Lei Jiahui, Han Peng, Tan Ruyin, Zhang Rui, Wang Lisi, Ren Guixin

Forwards - Li Ying, Zhao Rong, Lou Jiahui, Gu Yasha (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Frank Pingue)