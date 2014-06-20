SALVADOR, Brazil, June 20 - The younger brother of the Ivory Coast pair Kolo Toure and Yaya Toure has died in Manchester aged 28 years old, a statement from the Ivorian Football Federation said on Friday.

There were no further immediate details of the circumstances surrounding the death of Ibrahim Toure, who was also a professional footballer.

"On this sad occasion, the players of the Ivory Coast national team as well as the entire Ivorian delegation in Brazil at the 2014 World Cup wish to demonstrate their compassion to the Toure brothers and family.

"The president of the Ivorian Football Federation and the executive committee invite Ivorians to join their prayers for the soul of the deceased," said a statement signed by federation president Sidy Diallo.

Ibrahim Toure was long in the shadow of his more illustrious brothers, having had a journeyman career in Ukraine, France, Egypt and Lebanon but never featuring in an international match. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Nigel Hunt)