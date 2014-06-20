(Adds more details, quotes)

SALVADOR, Brazil, June 20 - The younger brother of the Ivory Coast pair Kolo and Yaya Toure has died in Manchester aged 28, a statement from the Ivorian Football Federation said on Friday.

There were no further official details of the circumstances surrounding the death of Ibrahim Toure, who was also a professional footballer, but media reports said he died after a short battle with cancer.

"On this sad occasion, the players of the Ivory Coast national team as well as the entire Ivorian delegation in Brazil at the 2014 World Cup wish to demonstrate their compassion to Toure brothers and Toure family.

"The president of the Ivorian Football Federation and the executive committee invite Ivorians to join their prayers for the soul of the deceased," said a statement signed by federation president Sidy Diallo.

It is unlikely the Toure brothers will depart the World Cup following the death of their brother. Ivory Coast play their last Group C game in Fortaleza on Tuesday with a chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

Ibrahim Toure was long in the shadow of his more illustrious siblings, having had a journeyman career in the Ivory Coast, Ukraine, France, Egypt and Lebanon.

He was on the books of Ligue 1 club Nice for a season but never made any first team appearances and last played at Safa, where he scored six goals in 10 games this season as they finished second in the Lebanon league.

But he last played in January some four months before the end of the campaign.

He never made any international appearances.

English champions Manchester City, where Yaya Toure plays, also issued statement on Friday.

"The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City FC are with Yaya and Kolo Toure following the death of their younger brother Ibrahim. Ibrahim was a regular visitor to Carrington and was a popular figure among the staff and players and was extremely close to his two older brothers," it said. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Nigel Hunt)