TOKYO Dec 7 Wind in their sails after
capturing a first J-League title, Japan's Kashiwa Reysol will be
dangerous opposition for anyone at the Club World Cup, coach
Nelsinho promised.
Reysol will be expected to comfortably brush aside New
Zealand's Auckland City in Thursday's opening game in Toyota
with a quarter-final against Mexico's Monterrey at stake.
Nelsinho said his side would not take Auckland's collection
of part-timers lightly but warned Reysol possessed the weaponry
to hurt bigger sides after their title boost.
"We're here to win," the Brazilian told Japanese media on
Wednesday. (Auckland) deserve respect. They were good enough to
reach the Club World Cup.
"But our standards remain the same. We don't want to just
make up the numbers here. We have analysed our opponents and we
want to keep on winning.
"That's what I will be demanding of my team -- that's our
goal."
The seven-team FIFA competition has been criticised for
failing to come alive until the champions of Europe and South
America join the fray at the semi-final stage.
Barring a major shock, favourites Barcelona and South
American Libertadores Cup holders Santos should provide a
mouth-watering final in Yokohama on Dec. 18.
Before the storied Spanish and Brazilian sides jet into
Japan, the smaller teams take centre stage, even if the quality
of soccer on display could fail to set pulses racing.
"We always run our hearts out," Kashiwa striker Hideaki
Kitajima said. "We can hit on the counter-attack and we can play
a possession game. We'll put our soul into every game."
A Reysol win, while largely expected, will also help
organisers fill seats as early matches have traditionally been
played in freezing conditions at half-empty stadiums.
Unlikely to get the opportunity to rub shoulders with the
likes of Lionel Messi or Xavi on the pitch, Kitajima said that
shirt-swapping was not a motivation for Reysol.
"I don't just want to take part," he said, echoing his
manager's sentiments. "It's always been a dream to play on this
stage and we'll give our all in every match.
"The team feels the same. We want to play well and win, no
matter what the game is."
Both quarter-finals take place on Sunday with Monterrey
facing the winners of Thursday's curtain raiser following the
game between Tunisia's Esperance and Al Sadd of Qatar.
"It's going to be a tough task against the Japanese
champions," said Auckland captain Ivan Vicelich. "We're a small
amateur club. We're facing a huge challenge."
