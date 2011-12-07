TOKYO Dec 7 Wind in their sails after capturing a first J-League title, Japan's Kashiwa Reysol will be dangerous opposition for anyone at the Club World Cup, coach Nelsinho promised.

Reysol will be expected to comfortably brush aside New Zealand's Auckland City in Thursday's opening game in Toyota with a quarter-final against Mexico's Monterrey at stake.

Nelsinho said his side would not take Auckland's collection of part-timers lightly but warned Reysol possessed the weaponry to hurt bigger sides after their title boost.

"We're here to win," the Brazilian told Japanese media on Wednesday. (Auckland) deserve respect. They were good enough to reach the Club World Cup.

"But our standards remain the same. We don't want to just make up the numbers here. We have analysed our opponents and we want to keep on winning.

"That's what I will be demanding of my team -- that's our goal."

The seven-team FIFA competition has been criticised for failing to come alive until the champions of Europe and South America join the fray at the semi-final stage.

Barring a major shock, favourites Barcelona and South American Libertadores Cup holders Santos should provide a mouth-watering final in Yokohama on Dec. 18.

Before the storied Spanish and Brazilian sides jet into Japan, the smaller teams take centre stage, even if the quality of soccer on display could fail to set pulses racing.

"We always run our hearts out," Kashiwa striker Hideaki Kitajima said. "We can hit on the counter-attack and we can play a possession game. We'll put our soul into every game."

A Reysol win, while largely expected, will also help organisers fill seats as early matches have traditionally been played in freezing conditions at half-empty stadiums.

Unlikely to get the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi or Xavi on the pitch, Kitajima said that shirt-swapping was not a motivation for Reysol.

"I don't just want to take part," he said, echoing his manager's sentiments. "It's always been a dream to play on this stage and we'll give our all in every match.

"The team feels the same. We want to play well and win, no matter what the game is."

Both quarter-finals take place on Sunday with Monterrey facing the winners of Thursday's curtain raiser following the game between Tunisia's Esperance and Al Sadd of Qatar.

"It's going to be a tough task against the Japanese champions," said Auckland captain Ivan Vicelich. "We're a small amateur club. We're facing a huge challenge."

