GENEVA, Sept 9 European soccer clubs have refused to rule out a summer World Cup in Qatar in 2022, saying they want to be given "strong, decisive" reasons before accepting a decision to move it to a different time of year.

The European Clubs' Association (ECA) contradicted FIFA president Sepp Blatter's view that a summer tournament had been ruled out, pointing out that cooling technology for stadiums and pitches had been an integral part of Qatar's successful bid to host the competition.

"It would be very, very important to have strong arguments to convince the European game to disrupt its season in favour of a World Cup in another part of the year," ECA vice chairman Umberto Gandini told reporters.

"There must be very, very good reasons for moving the World Cup from its conventional slot because it will jeopordise the entire game worldwide."

