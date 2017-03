RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Cameroon are to investigate claims of match-fixing in their World Cup group games, especially the match against Croatia, the country's football federation said on Monday.

A statement from Joseph Owona, president of the federation's normalisation committee, said its ethics committee had been instructed to investigate the claims.

Cameroon lost all three Group A matches, including a 4-0 defeat by Croatia. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)