SALVADOR, Brazil, June 20 Cameroon are investigating the head-butting incident between two of their own players in Wednesday's loss to Croatia but look unlikely to make any findings before they play their last game against Brazil on Monday.

A belated statement from the Cameroon Football Federation, almost two days after the incident, condemned the clash in which full back Benoit Assou-Ekotto attacked team mate Benjamin Moukandjo late in the game in Manaus, which Cameroon lost 4-0 to go out of the tournament.

"The recent acts of violence that took place during the match against Croatia do not reflect the values of fair play and respect as promoted by our federation, staff and national team," said a statement on Friday.

"As expressed by our coach (Volker Finke) during his press conference after the match, it is important that our team remains focused for (their) last game against Brazil.

"The mentioned disgraceful behaviour is being further investigated internally and will be up for sanction if so judged by the mandated internal bodies," it concluded.

Assou-Ekotto took umbrage with a dismissive reaction from Moukandjo after the full back had remonstrated at his team mate for not passing the ball.

Incensed, Assou-Ekotto attempted to head-butt Moukandjo with team mate Pierre Webo having to push him away.

"It's clear we have to find the reasons for what's going on because such behaviour is really disgusting, it won't do, it's impossible," Finke told reporters.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday the bust-up continued in the tunnel after the game with Assou Ekotto throwing a water bottle at his team mate.

But because Assou-Ekotto had been called for post-match doping control, he did not go to the dressing-room and did not return to the hotel on the team bus. L'Equipe said he had also skipped a post-match debriefing held by Finke on Thursday.

